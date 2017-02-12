7:55am Sun 12 February
Concerns for autistic 15yo missing in Auckland

Police have concerns for Benjamin O'Connor's safety. The 15-year-old was last seen at Pt Chevalier McDonalds about 2am. Photo / Supplied.
Police are concerned for the safety of an autistic 15-year-old boy who has been missing since the early hours of this morning.

Benjamin O'Connor was last seen at Pt Chevalier McDonalds about 2am. Police said it was likely Benjamin didn't have any money on him and they fear for his safety.

He is about 180cm (5 ft 11) tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. Benjamin was wearing a grey Spongebob t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes when he was at McDonalds and may have had a grey striped jumper with him.

Police asked anyone who may have seen Benjamin or may have any information to call 111.

- NZ Herald

