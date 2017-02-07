Trains on Auckland's Onehunga Line suspended

Train lines between Penrose and Onehunga in Auckland have been suspended because of a fault and people are being warned of delays.

"Onehunga line has been suspended, rail shuttle is in place [between] Penrose & Onehunga,'' Auckland Transport tweeted just before 4.30pm, via its social media sites.

About 4pm, Auckland Transport warned passengers of delays and cancellations to train services because of a track fault near Britomart.

"Services operating at reduced frequency,'' AT said.

Auckland Transport said just after 5pm that recovery work was in progress, but that delays and cancellations were still to be expected as services resume.

- NZ Herald