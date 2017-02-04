Man shot in shooting involving police

By Natasha Jojoa Burling

A man has been shot in Canterbury in a shooting involving police.

Officers were responding to a report of suspicious behaviour in Woolston at about 2am.

While patrolling in the area, they located a vehicle with two people in it.

Officers went to speak with two people and recognised a 24-year old-man.

It's alleged he pointed a firearm at police.

There were shots - but it's not clear whether police or someone else fired them - and the man got moderate head injuries.

Police weren't injured in the incident.

Officers gave the man first aid immediately and he was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

An investigation has commenced into the circumstances.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

- Newstalk ZB