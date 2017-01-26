Bashed officer says roadside attack has strengthened his resolve to help everyone

The Huntly police officer brutally bashed on the job just 10 days before his wedding says he would still go out of his way to help the man who allegedly inflicted his horrific injuries.

In a text message to his regional boss from his bed in Waikato Hospital the unnamed Huntly policeman said Wednesday's attack broke his bones but his spirit for the job remained intact.

He wanted the man who has been charged to know he was the kind of cop who would do "everything I could to help him regardless".

"I would like it made very clear ... he has not broken my spirit for the job or the community; if anything he has strengthened it and I am the kind of cop that ... if he needed anything from the police I would do everything I could to help him," read the text.

Western Waikato area commander Naila Hassan posted the text message on the Waikato District Police Facebook page praising the officer's generous and kind-spirited attitude.

"This is professionalism and empathy in bucketloads!" she posted.

"This is why we are so proud of our officers."

The police officer and his colleague were attacked with a metal vacuum cleaner pipe after a car chase in Huntly early yesterday morning.

The badly injured officer took the full force of the blows to his face. His nose and eye socket were broken, his eyebrow and lip split and he also has two black eyes.

He was yesterday recovering in Waikato Hospital.

His colleague was also bashed and suffered bruising to the back of his neck and head.

A 23-year-old man will appear in Hamilton District Court today facing two serious assault charges.

A 30-year-old man has appeared in the Hamilton District Court charged with assault and driving charges.

- NZ Herald