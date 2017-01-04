Former New Zealand lawyer Carl Harrap facing indecent assault charges

A top Sydney lawyer who used to work for a Kiwi law firm has been accused of jumping out of bushes and grabbing a young jogger's groin.

Carl Harrap, who used to work for New Zealand law firm Baldwins, has been charged with indecent assault.

The married father was reportedly tackled to the ground by witnesses and arrested on December 28 after allegedly molesting a 20-year-old woman.

Harrap, 40, works for Freehills Patent Attorneys - closely linked to global corporate law firm Herbert Smith Freehills - and is considered to be one of the best intellectual property lawyers in Australia.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the young woman was running along Clontarf Track, near Manly, last Wednesday when Harrap allegedly assaulted her.

New South Wales Police reportedly said the attacker was "confronted by witnesses" who held him down as they called police.

Police said a 40-year-old man was taken to Manly Police Station and charged with "assault with act of indecency".

He has been released on bail and is due to appear in court on January 18.

Harrap has been a partner at Freehills Parent Attorneys since July 2013, after joining from Herbert Smith Freehills, where he had worked for seven years.

According to his current employer's website, he has "particular experience and interest in assisting his clients to defend or attack patents in patent oppositions before the Australian Patent Office".

"He passionately pursues his clients' interests, ensuring the highest quality intellectual property rights are obtained," the website says.

Harrap previously worked for a firm in New Zealand and is registered as a patent attorney there, as well as in Australia.

He does not have any previous convictions, according to reports.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Harrap's lawyer for comment.

- Daily Mail