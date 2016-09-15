Te Awamutu Police Station burgled

Even police aren't safe from being targeted by burglars.

Police are investigating a number of burglaries in Te Awamutu over the past few days, including the burglary of Te Awamutu Police Station overnight on September 13.

Two office areas were searched and several items of police uniform were taken, including a police tunic and shirts, police baton (extendable and long handled), handcuffs, OC spray and stab-resistant body armour.

A police officer's personal car was also damaged the following night.

Police want to warn the public that these items could be used to impersonate an officer. Police remind anyone who is approached by an officer to establish their identity if in doubt.

Similarly, anyone acting suspiciously or who does not appear to be genuine should be reported to police.

It is a crime to impersonate a police officer. It's an offence that has the maximum penatly of 12 months in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Area Commander Inspector Naila Hassan said local police have noticed a spike in dishonesty crime over the past three days in Te Awamutu.

They are also asking the public to be aware of suspicious activity in and around the neighbourhood.

"If it looks or sounds suspicious it will be so please don't hesitate to call 111," she said.

"We would rather hear from you than miss an opportunity to apprehend these offenders."

Anyone with any information that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bill Crowe at Te Awamutu Police Station or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.

- NZ Herald