Shots fired close to Palmerston North school: witness

Shots have been fired close to a primary school and dozens of police, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad and dog handler units have swarmed on central Palmerston North.

Police confirmed in a media release they were investigating a "suspected shooting" in the area.

A police spokeswoman said cordons which had been in place at large section of College St - from the Botanical Rd intersection to Burfield Pl - had been lifted, however it remained unclear whether anyone had been arrested.

A woman who was a the scene reported that shots had been fired on the street about 100m-200m away from West End Primary School.

"They are putting those little yellow tickets up and investigating it like a crime scene," she said.

Another witness corroborated the reports of shots being fired to Fairfax: "It is definitely a firearm being used in a built-up area," he said, but was too afraid to comment further.

Palmerston North mayor Iain Lees-Galloway tweeted: "Hope everything is ok over at West End School. Any news? College St swarming with police on Monday afternoon".

Members of the public and the media were gathered at the Botanical St cordon. Around 3pm pupils from nearby West End School and Awatapu College were being escorted out of school by police because no one was allowed to walk down College St, the witness said.

A staff member who worked in Awatapu College's office said the school was warned of an incident close by but "there's really nothing to tell".

"The school didn't go into lock-down," she said.

Continued below.

Related Content Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's human-trafficking diary: Day One Sideswipe: August 30: Cheeky plate Cartoon: All Blacks - What fouls?

A staff member at West End School who was ushering students away from the cordoned area told Fairfax: "We need to make sure everyone stays safe". She said the school did not go into lock-down.

Another witness said he saw the incident unfold and that members of the Head Hunters had been involved. He saw two male suspects flee the scene in a car.

A social media user said he saw a black BMW and red Mazda 626 near the scene.

Police have found a black BMW at Palmerston North Hospital, near the helicopter pad. A witness believed police had two suspects and at least one man had been arrested.

Police were called to the scene around 2pm.

One man was taken to Palmerston North Hospital with a chest injury but has since been discharged.

- NZ Herald