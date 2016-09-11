Communities band together to support little battler Arian

By Brittany Keogh

When doctors diagnosed Arian Truter with a rare, inoperable brain tumour in November 2015, they told his parents Sanaz and Nadim it was unlikely he would live to celebrate his sixth birthday.

They said he had eight to nine months left.

But 10 months later the cheeky boy is playing games on his iPad in the Truters' playroom.

A PET scan in July revealed Arian's tumour was stable. At least for now.

Auckland oncologists who treated Arian have warned the Truters it could start growing again at any time. The Albany couple are still unsure whether or not the superhero-themed birthday party they are throwing Arian in two weeks will be his last.

They hope a new treatment which is being trialled in New York may give Arian more time, but have been told by local oncologists it may cost more than half a million dollars to get him there.

Mrs Truter said "knowing there's so much love for us" had helped her and her husband stay positive.

After the Herald published a story about Arian in February Kiwis all over the country contacted Mrs Truter to offer support.

Taupo locals banded together to organise an all-expenses paid trip to the town for Arian, his parents and baby brother Ayan.

"We stayed at this beautiful resort in the presidential suite, right by the lake. We went sailing. We saw Arian as a kid again, that was just after he had finished his radio therapy," Mrs Truter said.

Continued below.

Related Content Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's human-trafficking diary: Day One Cartoon: COOL result of 'Communities of Online Learning' Cartoon: All Blacks - What fouls?

After they returned from Taupo the Make a Wish foundation flew the family to the Gold Coast to visit the theme parks.

"We got a personal meeting with Batman at Movie World," Mr Truter said.

Once they were back in Auckland a woman living in Australia opened up her Wanaka home to the Truters for a two week break. While there Arian fulfilled his dream of seeing the snow.

Throughout 2016 the family's Albany community had also gotten on board by organising dances, funfairs and other fundraisers to raise money for Arian's treatment.

Family friend Fatima Savea, wife to All Black Julian Savea, donated memoribillia signed by seven players to be auctioned off.

More than 1100 people have now donated to Arian's Give a Little page, raising $78,000 in total.

- NZ Herald