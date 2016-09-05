Armed police called out to domestic dispute in New Plymouth

Armed police have cordoned off a New Plymouth house after a domestic dispute.

Police were called to the house, in Upper Vogeltown, shortly after 6am today after reports of a dispute.

They say cordons are in place on Carrington St, from the junction with Huatoki St to the roundabout at Tarahua Rd.

Diversions are in place and motorists and commuters are being told to avoid the area.

Police say they can't say anything more because of the ongoing nature of the operation.

Officers from New Plymouth police station and the area's Armed Offenders Squad are at the house.

Meanwhile, nearby residents have been urged to stay inside and not leave their houses.

A woman on Carrington St says police rang her home phone and her cellphone telling her not to leave.

She was told to stay away from windows and not to look out. But the woman says she can see a lot of police with guns, as well as police dogs.

She was woken at 6.20 this morning by someone on a megaphone, telling someone to come out with their hands up.

More soon.

