Sex offender Brad Bowers on run for nearly three months

A convicted child sex offender had been wanted for almost three months before police finally caught up with him in the North Island.

Brad Bowers, 28, was captured on Waiheke Island on August 24.

He was working with children at the Artworks Theatre under the name "Cody Harris" after arriving on Waiheke around three weeks previously.

A warrant was issued for Bowers after he failed to appear in the Christchurch District Court to answer two charges on March 31.

It's alleged he committed theft over $1000 and exposure of a young person under 16 to indecent material, namely indecent text messages by cell phone.

Bowers is also facing a further eight indecency charges that allegedly occurred between May 1 to July 26.

Detective Inspector Tony Hill said police did not go public with the fact Bowers was wanted until August 23. They were using other measures to try and find him through social agencies.

When they released details in the news media, information was immediately received he was on Waiheke Island.

No charges have been laid in connection with his activities on Waiheke.

Bowers was released on parole in August 2014 and complied with all of his release conditions, which expired in June 2015.

Bowers was convicted in 2007 for sexually grooming a young teenage girl and performing "indecent acts" on her.

In May 2010, Bowers posed as a technician to work with Lower Hutt's Naenae College students on a cultural production and gained access to a school computer that held their personal details.

In June 2010, Bowers was sentenced to another 10 months in jail for his involvement in the Naenae College production.

In 2012, Upper Hutt District Court issued three arrest warrants after he went missing in Wellington. He was eventually found in the mental health ward of Hutt Hospital.

