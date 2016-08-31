Live: Havelock North Gastro meeting

By - Hawkes Bay Today

Havelock North people will have to keep boiling water for now.

Hastings District Council chief executive Ross McLeod apologised to the crowd at a public meeting this evening as he may have "jinxed it" the night before when he announced the likely lifting of the notice.

It requires three days of clear results from the water tests being undertaken to ensure Hasting water is completely through the Havelock North reticulation network.

Testing today shows that the full flushing of the Brookvale bore water from the Havelock North system has not been completed, right to the furthest extremities of the Havelock North network, Mr McLeod said.

This means at least three more days of testing will be required before the boil water notice is lifted.

Hundreds of people, including Green Party members have again turned out to learn more about how Havelock North's water became contaminated.

Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule told the crowd, at the second public meeting this week, that the council was doing everything it could to find a source.

The council wish to remain "completely transparent", he said.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board chief executive Kevin Snee has gone back over the timeline as to when the DHB knew about the outbreak.

He said his own son had been off school a few days before it was known that the water had been contaminated.

People in the school community had been rationalising, why so many children had been off sick, saying it could have been because a school cross country was planned.

However he acknowledged that lessons had to be learnt on how news of the contamination was given to the 14000 community, 5200 of who became ill.

The health sector was now getting "back to business", Dr Snee said.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council Interim Chief Executive Liz Lambert said the council was not ruling out anything in its investigation into what contaminated the water.

She said public speculation had linked the contamination with two other issues, fresh water management and the bottling of water for export.

Ms Lambert said the quality of the Tukituki River was not good enough and had not been good enough for a number of decades. Remedying this was not easy, she said.

The council has repeatedly said that it was unlikely that the contamination came from the Tukituki River.