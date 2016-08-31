Dunedin student charged over wild car ride

A 33-year-old Dunedin psychology student appeared in court yesterday in relation to a wild car ride which left a trail of destruction in Mornington.

Katherine Ann McWilliams failed in her bid for name suppression when she appeared before Judge Michael Turner in the Dunedin District Court.

McWilliams faces charges of sustained loss of traction, failing to stop to ascertain injury, dangerous driving and refusing to provide a blood sample to police.

The charges related to a dark Mercedes-Benz that was driven erratically - mounting the kerb and colliding with cars, according to witnesses - in Mornington on Monday.

McWilliams also faces one count of breaching her bail conditions in relation to three matters already before the court - assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly behaviour on June 6.

Police alleged McWilliams was in breach of her bail conditions by consuming alcohol.

Judge Turner said he was not satisfied McWilliams had made any submissions which satisfied the need for name suppression.

He remanded her on bail until tomorrow, with conditions including a prohibition on alcohol and driving.

- NZ Herald