The Adam Blair era at the Warriors is about to begin.

With the Broncos' season over, the Kiwis captain could be unveiled formally as a Warriors player today.

It's a big move by the Warriors, and not without risk. Their forward pack and leadership needed strengthening, and the Warriors' brain trust hope that Blair will significantly enhance both departments. He brings more than 266 NRL games, including countless playoff matches, and the experience of playing in four grand finals, with two different clubs.

He's durable and rarely gets injured, and has been one of the Broncos' most consistent forwards over the past three years.

But it's also a gamble. The deal (estimated at more than $2 million) is a big outlay for a 31-year-old. The front row options still look a bit thin, with the departure of Ben Matulino, Jacob Lillyman and rookie Toaf Sipley, but the club are targeting at least one more forward option.

It's hoped that Blair has a similar impact to the likes of Steve Price, Ruben Wiki or Kevin Campion, who all came to the club past their 30th birthday but delivered significant value.

Blair will also be part of the Kiwis squad set to be named next week, but Kieran Foran won't be a teammate.

The New Zealand Rugby League confirmed yesterday that the 27-year-old Bulldogs five-eighths was unavailable for the tournament, due to back and quadricep injuries. His participation had been thrown into doubt last Saturday, when he told Australia media that he was "busted" and needed "a big off season".