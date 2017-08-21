Julia Louis-Dreyfus has shared an incredibly awkward/hilarious story about a gift she received from Hillary Clinton.

The actress told The Late Late Show host, James Corden, that she worked with someone on her TV show Veep that also did makeup for the politician.

Her friend asked the then Secretary of State to write a note to Louis-Dreyfus as a gift and she obliged, reports news.com.au.

"It said, 'Dear Julia, I hope you get job reform and education reform ... as Veep. Best wishes, Hillary Rodham Clinton'," Louis-Dreyfus said about the note.

"So of course I was thrilled to get this and I had it framed in my house."

WikiLeaks published more than 30,000 emails sent to and from Hillary Clinton's private email server. Photo / AP WikiLeaks published more than 30,000 emails sent to and from Hillary Clinton's private email server. Photo / AP

But Louis-Dreyfus' attitude towards the gift changed slightly in 2016 when WikiLeaks published more than 30,000 emails sent to and from Hillary Clinton's private email server.

One of the released emails revealed that the politician actually had very little idea about who Julia Louis-Dreyfus actually was.

"Somebody tweeted to me an email that Hillary Clinton sent to a staffer that said, 'a friend of mine needs me to write something for Julie Dryfus (sic). Any idea what to say? She's on some show'," the actress told Corden.

"And so he writes back, 'it's called Veep. I will admit I have not seen it ...'"

The actress, who played Elaine on Seinfeld, told the talk show host that she now has the email exchange printed and on display next to the original note from Hillary Clinton.