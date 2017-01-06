Cricket: Colin Munro's ton leads Black Caps to big total

By David Leggat, in Mount Maunganui

Buccaneering hitter Colin Munro became just the third New Zealander to hit an international T20 century at Bay Oval in the second match of the series against Bangladesh today.

Lefthander Munro joined Brendon McCullum (twice) and Martin Guptill as New Zealanders with a century to their name.

He got to his mark off just 52 balls, the equal 12th fastest to his century. Munro struck seven sixes and seven fours in his belligerent innings which propelled New Zealand to 195 for seven, their seventh best T20 total.

Munro and newbie Tom Bruce shared an innings-reviving stand of 123 in just 11.1 overs - their partnership is a New Zealand T20 record for the fourth wicket - after Bangladesh had done a good early job, having won the toss and sent New Zealand in.

New Zealand lost opener Luke Ronchi first ball, and when captain Kane Williamson and Corey Anderson departed in quick order, New Zealand were 48 for three.

However Munro went on the offensive and found a good ally in the tall, muscular Bruce, who finished on an impressive unbeaten 59 off 39 balls.

Bangladesh were unable to stem the run flow and the batsmen went on a tear.

At one point, Munro scored 39 runs in just nine balls in the 12th and 13th overs.

Bangladesh's fielding got ragged as the runs piled on. Fast-medium Rubel Hossain was the most successful of the tourists' bowlers with three for 37. Shakib al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman were the pick of them.

Bangladesh must win the match to keep the three-game series alive.

- NZ Herald