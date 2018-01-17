Fonterra has started selling fresh milk in China in partnership with Hema Fresh, which is part of the ecommerce giant Alibaba.

The new "Daily Fresh" milk range is now available in Hema's 14 stores in Shanghai and Suzhou in 750ml bottles, sourced directly from Fonterra's farm hub in Hebei province.

The product has labels to match each day of the week in order to emphasise freshness, with stock being replenished overnight ready for each new day.

Initial volumes are currently about three tonnes daily, with plans to scale-up over time and expand with the retailer as it rapidly grows its footprint of stores across China, Fonterra said.

Advertisement

Christina Zhu, Fonterra's president of Greater China, said the new product delivers to growing domestic demand for higher-quality fresh products, as part of the "premiumisation" of China's consumer categories.

"Shoppers here in China are becoming increasingly sophisticated in terms of their tastes and preferences, which are being driven by rising household incomes," Zhu said.



"More than ever before, consumers are consciously seeking products that are fresh, nutritious and safe, and our new product for Hema caters to this."

According to management consultancy McKinsey it is expected that more than 75 per cent of China's urban consumers will earn RMB60,000 to RMB229,000 each year ($13,000 to $49,000) by 2022 - up from just 4 per cent in the year 2000.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has described Hema, which started in 2016, as "an intersection of online and offline shopping, logistics and data".