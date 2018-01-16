McDonald's has committed to using renewable, recycled or certified sources for all of its food packaging by 2025.

The move by the fast-food giant is a global initiative across different markets it operates in.

"In recent years we have carried out waste audits in our restaurants, and extensive research asking what initiatives New Zealanders would like us to prioritise," McDonald's New Zealand managing director Dave Howse said.

Based on supplier commitments, McDonald's New Zealand said 100 per cent of its "guest packaging" would come from renewable, recycled, or certified sources by this April.

"With regards to recycling guest packaging, we are in ongoing conversations with waste management providers and other experts looking at the infrastructure developments required," Howse said.

There are more than 165 McDonald's restaurant in New Zealand, of which 85 per cent are independently owned.

