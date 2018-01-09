There is now a product that will destroy the excuse you had to drink the whole bottle of wine on a school night because it had been opened and would go off.

The Coravin Wine Preservation System is going to change everything you thought you knew about wine, with the product giving drinkers the freedom to enjoy a glass at any moment in time without removing the cork.

Currently on show at CES — the world's largest consumer tech show held in Vegas — the Coravin Wine System sits on top of the bottle and presses a needle down through the cork.

A light turns green when the wine is ready to pour and tipping the bottle will allow the wine to pour from the gadget.

Advertisement

As wine is poured from the bottle, it is replaced with argon — an inert gas used in the winemaking process.

"By inserting a medical grade needle through the cork and injecting 99.9 per cent pure argon gas, the bottle is pressurised and wine is being pushed out," the company explained.

"When finished, the needle is pulled out and the cork reseals due to its elasticity, no air has gone into the bottle and the remaining wine can be preserved and continue to age."

There is also even a Coravin Moments app that connects to the device and allows you to optimise argon gas usage and monitor battery life.

As testament to its design and function, the product was named a 2018 CES Innovation Award honoree.

Ujet electric scooter

You live inner-city, drink soy-lattes and want the ultimate mode of transport to showcase just how hip and trendy you are?

Why not purchase the Ujet electric scooter.

The product has been designed as a chargeable electric scooter that folds up for easy storage — the seat can even be removed and used as rollable travel luggage or a speaker.

But the fun doesn't stop there with the product also home to a front-facing camera, touchscreen display and a geo-locator that will show you the path to your bike using augmented reality technology.

The Ujet electric scooter is loaded with tech, including a front facing camera, touch screen display and geo-locator. Photo / Supplied

An app also allows you to remotely unlock your scooter, will notify you if someone is trying to steal it and is home to a plethora of data about how the product is performing over time.

The product is also home to the first ever mass-produced orbital wheel and a sculptural, asymmetric frame.

According to the company, the "two battery sizes offer an estimated range up to 70km or 150km per charge", which takes two hours and can be done using any regular socket.

The product can be pre-ordered now, although you're looking at around A$12,000 ($13,149).

Airbags for your hips

A little less exciting than the other products, but possibly the best of them all.

Called the Hip'Air, the product holds dual airbags which inflate and protect the hip area of the wearer if they should happen to take a fall.

Helite claim the product is capable of detecting within 200 milliseconds of a user falling, with an additional 80 milliseconds needed to deploy the built-in airbag.

A wonderful product for the elderly or disabled.