Giant state-owned farming company Landcorp New Zealand says employees may have been underpaid.

The company claims "due to the complex nature of the Holidays Act in 2013 and Minimum Wages Act, many organisations, including Landcorp Farming, may have miscalculated salary payments."

Landcorp is asking to hear from any fixed-term or permanent staff members who worked for them at any stage between November 7, 2010 and August 31, 2017.

They insist that any former staff member will receive the correct entitlement for the time they worked with the company.

If you worked for Landcorp at any stage during this period and have not been contacted already, email payrollremediation@landcorp.co.nz or call 0800 729 001.