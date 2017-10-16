More than 100 jobs are at risk as the BNZ restructures its branch network, the union representing the workers says.

According to First Union, BNZ is proposing job and hours reductions for tellers in more than 30 branches nationwide and more cuts are happening "every day".

The union has slammed the restructure as unnecessary and called it "appalling" that such a profitable bank was looking to put so many people out of work.

"BNZ's restructure impacts frontline tellers, the first people to help us when we walk into a branch," said First Union spokeswoman Tali Williams.

"This isn't just devastating for those staff who may lose their jobs but it'll impact customers as well. When jobs go customer service suffers."

Williams said the bank claimed "smart ATMs" were making people obsolete, but this did not take into account all the other reasons people visited a bank.

"Smart ATMs cannot approve loans, give financial advice, or help sort out a problem in someone's accounts. Many customers still want face-to-face service. You only need to go into any branch to see there are lines out the door so there's still a customer need," she said.



"This is an uncertain time for BNZ workers and their families and bank workers across the country are asking 'who's next.'"

BNZ is being approached for comment.