By Carla Penman

Two major completed projects - an Auckland aquatic centre and an upmarket apartment block - have been found to have been fitted with potentially dangerous electric cabling.

The $21 million Albany Stadium Pool which opened in January, and the newly-finished OneThree Cheshire apartments in Parnell, both had their wiring done by the now-liquidated company, Lyon Electrical Ltd.

Worksafe is investigating Lyon Electrical for importing the cable that's likely to become brittle and break within a few years of being fitted, and for installing it in at least seven buildings around Auckland.

Auckland Council confirmed Lyon Electrical carried out the electrical work at the pool.

Head of Active Recreation Rob McGee says some of the faulty cabling was found at the site but how much of it was fitted is still to be determined.

He says faulty cables will be replaced during a scheduled two to three week shutdown period in October.

NZH Focus asked several staff members at the pool if they were aware of the issue - they weren't.

Three mothers taking their children to swimming lessons told NZH Focus on camera they were concerned - one said the pool should be closed now rather than later.

OneThree Cheshire Apartments was recently finished and contains 39 apartments - all of which are sold except for two. One couple has so far moved in.

Hughes Construction managing director Brian Hughes told NZH Focus a full audit of the building was being carried out and all faulty cabling would soon be replaced.

An electrical company put the cost of the repair work at up to $40,000 per apartment.

Auckland Council says the code compliance application for OneThree Cheshire Apartments is on hold while it awaits further information from the applicant.



It adds that people should seek legal advice if they are looking to purchase a newly built apartment without such certification.

WorkSafe is assuring people that there is no immediate risk with the cable but is also urging anyone who has had work done by Lyon Electrical, to get in contact as soon as possible.

Lyon Electrical's director is yet to respond to repeated requests for an interview.