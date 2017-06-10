An airline customer service rep was brought to tears by an ill-mannered passenger - who then went on to tell the upset check-in worker if she was having an "emotional breakdown".

The customer became upset after being told he would have to pay an additional $77 for a flight he was checked in on after failing to print out his boarding pass for a Ryanair flight departing Brussels Airport.

Footage of the incident, supplied to The Sun, shows the man then unleashing a barrage of verbals at the worker, who becomes visibly upset and eventually has to be supported by members of the public.

In the video, the man tells the worker "I'm unhappy with the way you're performing your job".

After several moments the worker lets out a nervous laugh, before the customer rants: "Is there something funny here? What's the joke? Is it your attitude? That's the only thing that's funny here, and it stinks.

"You have a bad attitude. You have no business working here and dealing with customers."

Passengers then attempt to stand up for the harassed worker. One is called a "baldy" by the fired up complainer, who adds: "Go sit down old man".

As tensions increase, the Ryanair employee starts crying, with the customer asking her: "Oh, are you having an emotional breakdown?"

Fellow passengers again intervene, the Sun reported, with one telling the irate customer: "You're are a really horrible person and you should be ashamed of yourself."

Another describes the man's actions as "disgusting".

Ryanair said it was investigating the incident.

"We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time," a spokesman said.