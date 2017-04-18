KFC spend $113m on surprise burger

KFC announced on Monday it has spent more than $113 million to bring the popular Zinger burger to the US market.

The Zinger, the first fried chicken sandwich to be made by hand by the franchise, was introduced in Trinidad & Tobago in 1984 and is now available in more than 120 countries.

But the cost of launching the popular spicy product in the US has come at a hefty cost.

President and chief concept officer for KFC US, Kevin Hochman, told Fox the idea has been in the pipeline for two years.

"We spent $80 million [$114m] upgrading our back house equipment and we spent the last six months retraining all of our staff on how to make a fried chicken sandwich fast because ultimately at lunch, we have to win on speed," he said.

The Zinger will be launched in the US on April 24, and will be available as a "$5 Fill Up" ($7) with potato wedges, a cookie and a drink.

KFC recently joined a long-list of other fast-food restaurants in announcing plans last week to stop using antibiotics in its chickens by the end of 2018.

"We share the public's concern about ... antimicrobial resistance," Mr Hochman said.

Despite Americans demanding alternative healthy food options, Mr Hochman said he believes the new fried chicken sandwich will prove popular.

"It's funny. People want real prepared food and the cooks are in back of the house making our chicken on the bone and these new Zinger sandwiches [are] totally different than anything out on the market place today," he said.

KFC is hopeful its Zinger sandwiches will beat similar options such as McDonald's Hot 'n Spicy McChicken and Wendy's Spicy Chicken sandwich when it comes to taste.

"We're going all out to establish ourselves as a sandwich player," Hochman said.

"It's easier said than done. We're late to the party, that's why we're throwing in the kitchen sink."

