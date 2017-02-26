Behind auction room door: Barfoot results revealed

A number of properties at Barfoot & Thompson's Auckland auctions last week either drew no bids or were passed in - but one place went for just under $4 million.

Results from three separate property sales events, held by the city's biggest realtor last Tuesday and Wednesday, give an insight into action from the auction room floor.

While some properties did not sell others - like an Epsom place which went for $3.8 million - commanded big prices.

Last Tuesday's 1.30pm auction of 11 properties resulted in six properties attracting no bids at the event, one being passed in and four places selling at the auction, written information from the agency showed.

There were no bids at the auction on 33 Parker Ave in New Lynn, 40a Alford St in Waterview, 6 Glen Rd in Ranui, 19a Kamara Rd in Glen Eden, 84 Mt Royal Ave in Mt Albert and 2 and 2a Begbie Pl, Sandringham.

A house at 90 Bolton St in Blockhouse Bay sold at auction for $871,000, 14 Cleve Rd in Green Bay sold for $780,000, 6/60 Nikau St in New Lynn sold for $616,000 and 16 Martin Jugum Lane in Ranui sold for $816,000, Barfoots said.

Last Wednesday's 10am auction of 20 properties resulted in five drawing no bids, eight being passed in and five being sold at auction.

No bids were made for 50 Clonbern Rd or 27a Orakei Rd in Remuera, 14 Western Springs Rd, 475 Riddell Rd in Glendowie or on 2/85 Edmonton Rd in Henderson,

However, 178 Victoria Ave, Remuera sold at auction for $2,970,000, 4 Glen Oaks in St Heliers went under the hammer for $1,465,000 and 19 Windsor St in Parnell was sold at auction for $1,550,000.

Last Wednesday's 1.30pm auction of 26 properties resulted in $3,880,000 being paid for 125a Wheturangi Rd in Epsom, $3,580,000 being paid for 9a Kipling Ave in Epsom and 48 Kay Dr in Blockhouse Bay going for $1,057,000, according to Barfoots.

Some of the results listed 'auction day' after them, which a Barfoot agent said that meant the property did not sell under the hammer but had sold subsequently.

READ: Barfoot auction results from last week here

- NZ Herald