Holly Ryan
Retail, Innovation and Manufacturing reporter for the NZ Herald

Jamie Oliver still eyeing NZ for Jamie's Italian restaurants

Jamie Oliver says he hasn't scrapped plans to open restaurants in New Zealand. photo/supplied by TV3.
New Zealand may still get a taste of Jamie Oliver with the celebrity chef saying he hasn't scrapped plans to open restaurants here after difficulties in Australia.

The British TV star previously said New Zealand had been on his radar for a number of years, amid speculation that he was not only keen to open in Wellington but had also picked a site in Auckland.

Plans appeared to have been scrapped in June last year when Keystone Hospitality Group, the Australian operator of Jamie's Italian restaurants was placed in receivership, putting doubt over the viability of restaurants opening in New Zealand.

Last week a spokesperson for the restaurant brand said New Zealand was still on the cards.

"We are still keen to open a [Jamie's Italian] in New Zealand and are in the process of talking to and looking for partners," she said.

In November, Oliver bought back the six Australian franchises from Keystone Group.

Jamie's Italian was founded in Oxford in 2008 and now has more than 60 restaurants worldwide.

- NZ Herald

