Eric Watson's Auckland estate for tender

The property once called Westbury is now called Te Hihi

Tenders close later this month for the 33ha Auckland farm owned by Eric Watson's international private investment company, Cullen Investments.

Watson is founder and executive chairman of Cullen whose investments span from lingerie with its big Bendon brand to sport with the Warriors, bloodstock and hospitality with Soul Bar and Bistro.

The Karaka farm was previously referred to as Westbury Estate but it is now being marketed as Te Hihi Estate.

Southeby's International Realty says in advertising tenders close on February 23.

Property records show 435 Batty Rd is owned by Cullen Investments, owned by Cullen Group, owned by Victoria Equities, owned by Cullen Business Trust.

The 33ha property with a Cape Cod-style house has been marketed for sale over a number of years.

For example, in 2010, the Herald reported: "The five-bedroom lifestyle compound in Karaka is being marketed by Colliers International and a tender for the property closes on August 25. But unless you've got a cool $10m to spare, don't bother browsing."

The property is also a wedding venue, advertised for hire at $5000/day.

Te Hihi is also marketed as luxury accommodation.

Continued below.

Related Content Tony Veitch: 'I'm not convinced the Warriors will improve' NRL: I was ready to walk away from Warriors - Andrew McFadden NRL: Warriors are a fragile team - Eric Watson

The NBR Rich List said Watson has a $420 million fortune.

Southeby's says the homestead has six bedrooms with a fully self-contained guest wing. A private artesian spring-fed lake overlooking private golf course has a foundain. The place is advertised as being a 35-minute drive from Auckland's CBD.

Development opportunities are also flagged.

"Also on offer, giving opportunities for expansion or creating your own income stream for the future, are four additional approved titles that have been consented, providing a wealth of possibilities and meaning a total of seven potential titles are available all up. These offer many options for the new owner's just minutes from the rapidly growing International city of Auckland," marketing says.

Cullen says it has interests in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

"Market sectors cover fashion retail, financial services, agriculture, real estate, and sports and entertainment. Cullen Investments has its origins in a start-up founded by Mr Watson in 1988," the business says.

- NZ Herald