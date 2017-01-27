Gear Friday: Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 V - the little camera that can

Sony's RX100 range has been a favourite since the first model came out around four years ago. Not because it's the best for everything, more because it is a great compromise between size and quality.

Long story short, if you want something that takes much better pictures than smartphones, yet fits into your pocket, the RX100 is hard to beat.

I tried out the new RX100 V, the fifth incarnation of the little camera; its predecessors were already packed to the gunwales with features, but Sony has nevertheless managed to add even more.

A standout one is the 315-point autofocus which is incredibly good at latching onto moving objects for sharp pictures. This is something Sony's worked on with its bigger Alpha cameras, and the RX100 V is pretty amazing the way it locks on to what you want to capture and doesn't let go.

Oh and, the RX100 V can do 24 frames per second bursts, and if you really want to go insane, there's a 1000fps mode with lowered image resolution.

For capturing action, the limiting factor is the relatively short focal length of the Zeiss Vario-Sonnar 24-70mm (35mm film equivalent) f/1.8 - f/2.8 zoom lens. You have to be fairly close to subjects.

The one-inch sensor inside the RX100 V is a good deal bigger than what you'll find in smartphones.

That means much less chance of blown-out highlights during sunny days, and heaps better low-light performance; also, the sensor sports 21 megapixels / 20 Mpixel effective resolution and has been upgraded with Sony's unfortunately named "backside illumination" (BSI) technology which helps in that respect.

As per earlier RX100 models, the fifth-gen camera uses origami-style tech to work around the limitations of the small size. This includes a bright LCD that folds out vertically (but not sideways), and a little pop up viewfinder and flash that can be moved upwards for bouncing the light, both of which are tremendously useful.

