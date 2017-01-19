Low family to challenge US in $360m case

Controversial financier Jho Low is likely to get the green light from New Zealand courts to allow him and his family to challenge efforts by the United States Department of Justice to seize allegedly fraudulently-obtained assets worth $363 million.

The tussle for control of the New Zealand trusts said to own assets worth at least $360m - including a private jet, Manhattan penthouses and a Los Angeles mansion - began in the High Court at Auckland after two delays this morning.

The case is one tendril of sprawling legal action being taken globally following alleged multi-billion dollar fraud at Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Today's hearing began with Justice Kit Toogood saying his court did not need to express any opinion on the allegations swirling around 1MDB.

"The central issue here is whether or not the beneficiaries are entitled to seek replacement of trustees," he said.

Malaysian financier Jho Low is named in the Department case as being the recipient of much of the funds.

According to filings to New Zealand courts ahead of today's hearing, he and four relatives - Szen Low, Lin Low, Ewe Goh and Peng Low - wish to challenge the forfeiture orders.

Read the defendants' submissions:





The five claim interest in a large tranche of the property targeted for seizure by being beneficiaries of New Zealand foreign trusts recorded as the owner of the assets.

Continued below.

Related Content Jet, mansions figure in $232 million foreign trust case to be heard in Auckland court Your views: Readers' letters Summer Job: Spark chief executive Simon Moutter

The relative's case is complicated by current trustees - Swiss-based Rothschild - being unwilling to challenge the forfeiture orders, hence moves today to seek an order at the High Court to replace them.

Submissions by the relatives' lawyers stressed the need for their clients to challenge the Department of Justice: "In the event that the forfeiture proceeding are not contested, plaintiffs will lose their entitlements to trust assets worth approximately US$265 million."

Toogood said he was likely to agree to the request of the Low family, and replace Rothschilds with Caymans-based law firm FPP as trustees over a swathe of entities controlling hundreds of millions of dollars in assets.

"At the moment I'm satisfied, for reasons I would explain in a judgment it's appropriate to make the orders ought," he said.

Justice Toogood said, presuming the parties could reach agreement on the wording of ancillary orders - Rothschild are seeking security for costs - he believed he was in a position to deliver a judgment this afternoon.

Read the plaintiffs submissions here:



The trusts assets alleged to be the proceeds of fraud, as previously reported by the Herald, comprise: The Viceroy L'Emritage Hotel in Beverley Hills; Los Angeles' Oriole Mansion; a Bombardier Global Express 5000 jet; a penthouse in the Time Warner Building in New York, and; a condo in Manhattan.

Submissions for Low said Rothschild had concerns about their legal position, particularly over exposure to anti-money laundering laws, if they agreed to being replaced without a court order:

"The defendants no doubt have concerns about potential criminal or other liability if they file claims, and the United States government has done nothing to disabuse the Rothschild Entities of that notion."

Submissions for the Low's said the trusts in question also owned seven other properties - in Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom - not named in the forfeiture action.

The hearing broke for further discussion between parties and is scheduled to reconvene at 2:15pm.

- NZ Herald