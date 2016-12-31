Fisheries philanthropist Charles Shadbolt made ONZM

New Year Honours: Charles Shadbolt, Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Independent Fisheries boss Charles Shadbolt has been acknowledged in the New Year Honours for his devotion to helping others and his services to the fishing industry.

The business started life as a Christchurch chip shop started by Shadbolt's father, Leslie, before transforming into one of the country's largest fishing operations.

At its peak, Independent Fisheries employed over 1000 people and, according to NBR, has an annual turnover of $80 million.

Shadbolt, who has always shied away from the public eye, was put on NBR's rich list for the first time this year, with his worth estimated at $60m.

According to his New Year Honours citation, Shadbolt has been a major benefactor in the Christchurch region over the past 30 years, donating to organisations including Canterbury Charitable Hospital, St John Ambulance, Salvation Army, St Georges Cancer Care Trust, Conductive Education New Zealand, and the Canterbury Inspire Foundation.

Following the Canterbury Earthquakes it was decided that his Woolston factory was to be closed and he personally undertook to ensure every staff member was compensated and that those needing a job obtained one.

"He has been a member of the Fishing Industry Association and Seafood New Zealand and was an early pioneer in the development of New Zealand's deep-water fishery, which remains a valuable contributor to Canterbury's economy."

- NZ Herald