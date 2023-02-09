Voyager 2022 media awards
What’s a Japanese mobster to do in retirement? Join a softball team

13 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Ben Dooley and Hisako Ueno

The members of the Ryuyukai have done nearly 100 years of hard time. Now they’re just looking to stay out of trouble.

On paper, the Ryuyukai were the most fearsome team in Japanese softball. A

