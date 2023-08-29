What happens if a presidential candidate is convicted?

Former US President Donald Trump has been charged with dozens of felonies across three cases. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

The Constitution and American law have clear answers for only some of the questions that would arise. Others would bring the country into truly uncharted territory.

Not since Eugene V. Debs campaigned from a prison cell more than a century ago has the United States experienced what might now happen: a prominent candidate with a felony conviction running for president. And never before has that candidate been someone with a real chance of winning.

Former President Donald Trump has been charged with dozens of felonies across four cases: two federal, one in New York and another in Georgia. For now, he faces no significant campaign restrictions and in polls of Republican voters, his strength is undiminished. But the cases are proceeding at a pace that could bring verdicts before next year’s election — and the Constitution and American law have clear answers for only some of the questions that will arise if he is convicted.

Others would bring the country into truly uncharted territory, with huge decisions resting in the hands of federal judges.

Here is what we know, and what we don’t know.

Can Trump run if he is convicted?

This is the simplest question of the bunch. The answer is yes.

The Constitution sets very few eligibility requirements for presidents. They must be at least 35 years old, be “natural born” citizens and have lived in the United States for at least 14 years.

There are no limitations based on character or criminal record. While some states prohibit felons from running for state and local office, these laws do not apply to federal offices.

The Republican and Democratic parties have guaranteed spots on general-election ballots in every state, and the parties tell election officials whose name to put in their spot. States could, in theory, try to keep Trump off the ballot by passing legislation requiring a clean criminal record, but this would be on legally shaky ground.

“We let states set the time, place and manner” of elections, said Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School who specializes in election law, “but I think the best reading of our Constitution is you don’t let the state add new substantive requirements.”

While that view is not universal among legal experts, it prevailed in court in 2019, after California passed a law requiring tried to require candidates to release their tax returns in order to appear on primary ballots. A federal district judge blocked the law from taking effect, saying it was most likely unconstitutional. The California Supreme Court also unanimously blocked it as a violation of the state constitution, and the case never reached the US Supreme Court.

What’s this about Trump and the 14th Amendment?

Many Trump critics — and some legal scholars, including two conservative law professors in a recent article — argue that Trump should be disqualified from holding office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The section prohibits anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after taking an oath to support the Constitution from again holding public office.

But there’s no direct connection to criminal cases, and there is no automatic disqualification.

There is no dispute that Congress can designate either groups of people to whom the section applies (such as people who fought for the Confederacy) or specific crimes that, upon conviction, would trigger disqualification, said Anthony Michael Kreis, an assistant professor of law at Georgia State University.

But today, there is little chance of a divided Congress taking such action, and none of the crimes Trump is charged with carry that automatic penalty.

“Whether or not Trump is tried, convicted, acquitted, that’s a separate question from whether or not he’s disqualified,” said Richard Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“The issues are related in the sense that if he’s convicted of his crimes, that may be more evidence that he is disqualified,” Hasen added, but convictions would “neither require disqualification nor would an acquittal prevent disqualification.”

One of the charges in the federal case related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election — conspiracy to violate civil rights — once carried a disqualification penalty, Kreis said, but Congress removed it decades ago.

That leaves people who believe the 14th Amendment would apply to Trump with an untested argument: that the amendment is “self-executing,” meaning a person can be disqualified under it without specific congressional action.

Using this argument, a local or state election administrator could theoretically refuse to list Trump on ballots, in which case Trump could be expected to sue. Or someone else — most likely another candidate, both Hasen and Kreis said — could sue and ask the courts to declare him ineligible.

Either way, the Supreme Court — led by a conservative supermajority, with three justices appointed by Trump himself — would almost certainly have the final say.

Could he vote?

Probably not.

Trump is registered to vote in Florida, and he would be disenfranchised there if convicted of a felony.

Most felons in Florida regain voting rights after completing their full sentence, including parole or probation, and paying all fines and fees. But it is highly unlikely that Trump, if convicted, would have time to complete his sentence before Election Day.

He could also petition for clemency, which would require the approval of the governor — Ron DeSantis, who is running against Trump in the Republican primary — and two Florida Cabinet members. Chris Taylor, director of external affairs for the Florida Commission on Offender Review, confirmed that a Florida resident convicted of a felony could apply to have their voting rights restored through that process even if their conviction happened outside Florida.

Since Trump also has a residence in New York, he could switch his voter registration there to take advantage of its more permissive approach: Felons in New York can vote while on parole or probation. But, as in Florida and almost every other state, they are still disenfranchised while in prison.

So if Trump is imprisoned, he will be in the extraordinary position of being deemed fit to be voted for, but unfit to vote.

What happens if Trump is elected from prison?

No one knows.

“We’re so far removed from anything that’s ever happened,” said Erwin Chemerinsky, a constitutional law expert at the University of California, Berkeley. “It’s just guessing.”

Legally, Trump would remain eligible to be president even if he were imprisoned. The Constitution says nothing to the contrary. “I don’t think that the framers ever thought we were going to be in this situation,” Levinson said.

In practice, the election of an incarcerated president would create a legal crisis that would almost certainly need to be resolved by the courts.

In theory, Trump could be stripped of his authority under the 25th Amendment, which provides a process to transfer authority to the vice president if the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” But that would require the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare Trump unable to fulfil his duties, a remote prospect given that these would be loyalists appointed by Trump himself.

More likely, Trump could sue to be released on the basis that his imprisonment was preventing him from fulfilling his constitutional obligations as president. Such a case would probably focus on the separation of powers, with Trump’s lawyers arguing that keeping a duly elected president in prison would be an infringement by the judicial branch on the operations of the executive branch.

He could also try to pardon himself — or to commute his sentence, leaving his conviction in place but ending his imprisonment. Either action would be an extraordinary assertion of presidential power, and the Supreme Court would be the final arbiter of whether a “self pardon” was constitutional.

Or President Joe Biden, on his way out the door, could pardon Trump on the basis that “the people have spoken and I need to pardon him so he can govern,” Chemerinsky said.

But that wouldn’t apply to the New York or Georgia cases, because the president does not have pardon power for state charges.

What if he’s elected with a case still in progress?

Again, no one knows, particularly when it comes to the New York and Georgia cases.

In the two federal cases, a likely outcome would be that a Trump-appointed attorney general would withdraw the charges.

The Justice Department does not indict sitting presidents, a policy outlined in a 1973 memo, during the Nixon era. It has never had reason to develop a policy on what to do with an incoming president who has been indicted. But the rationale for not indicting sitting presidents — that it would interfere with their ability to perform their duties — applies just as well in this hypothetical scenario.

“The reasons why we wouldn’t want to indict a sitting president are the reasons we wouldn’t want to prosecute a sitting president,” said Chemerinsky, who has disagreed with the department’s reasoning. “My guess is, if the Trump prosecution were still ongoing in some way and Trump were elected, the Justice Department — which would be the Trump Justice Department — would say, ‘We’re following the 1973 memo.’”

Like so much else here, this would be legally untested, and it is impossible to say what the Supreme Court would do if the question reached it.

In its Clinton v. Jones ruling in 1997, the court allowed a lawsuit against President Bill Clinton to proceed. But that case was civil, not criminal, and it was filed by a private citizen, not by the government itself.

