Footage captures the moment a wife drives her SUV into her husband and his mistress after she catches them kissing. Video / Channel 9 News

Shocking footage has emerged of the moment a scorned wife mowed down her cheating husband and his mistress with her car in a frightening attack in Brisbane.

Christie Kennedy found her husband David Larkin kissing another woman, Zowie Noring, in March 2021.

Fuelled with rage, Kennedy then jumped in her SUV, and is seen driving towards the unsuspecting pair.

Footage shows the enraged wife driving into the pair, sending them sprawling.

The furious wife then got out of her vehicle, punched Noring in the face, and abused her by calling her a “fat moll” and “slut” before getting back into the car and driving off.

Kennedy pleaded guilty last month to dangerous driving, narrowly avoiding jail for the revenge drive-by attack.

The court was told that Kennedy had tracked her husband by using the Find My Phone app on his phone after he told her he’d gone to pick up their children from daycare.

She witnessed her husband and Noring kissing and cuddling before speeding towards the pair.

CCTV of the moment Christie-Lee Kennedy ploughing into her husband David Larkin and his mistress Zowie Noring was shown to the jury during her trial but never released to the public. Photo / CCTV

“Her vehicle struck both of them with the front side of the car,” the Crown prosecutor said.

“Larkin was thrown into the air and on to the road.

“Noring was also thrown onto the road. After hitting Noring, (Kennedy) immediately attacked her which shows a lack of remorse for her actions at the time by punching a person who was laying on the ground after being hit.”

Kennedy can be seen barreling down the street in her white BMW SUV, smashing straight into the unsuspecting lovers. Photo / CCTV

The Crown pushed for Kennedy to be jailed for three years, however, Kennedy’s lawyer argued she didn’t intend on hitting the pair, but instead intended to “get there quickly” to intervene.

The lawyer said her intention was to confront them about the situation, not hit them with her car.

“The only reason this happened was because her husband was kissing someone else and she wasn’t aware of it.”

The judge sentenced Kennedy to nine months in jail, but with a suspended two-year sentence, meaning she won’t serve any time inside.

She was ordered to pay $5000 in compensation to her ex-husband and Noring. Kennedy was also disqualified from driving for nine months.







