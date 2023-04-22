Douglas County School District bus driver Brian Fitzgerald has been fired and is facing charges after the incident. Video / Douglas County School District

A school bus driver in the US is facing 30 counts of child abuse after he deliberately slammed on the brakes to teach primary school students a lesson about safety.

Brian Fitzgerald, 61, was driving students home from Castle Rock Elementary School in Colorado on March 1 when he performed a ‘brake check’ and propelled his young charges into the seats in front of them - with the shocking incident being caught on video.

“You guys want to see how dangerous that is?” the driver asked before he pumped the brakes.

After the young children were flung forward, Fitzgerald scolded them.

“Did you get that?” he asked.

“That’s why you need to be in your seat. Turn around and sit down properly.

“If you guys can’t do that, you will get written up. Do you get that?”

The children were thrown forward when he hit the brakes. Photo / Douglas County School District

One pupil called her parent after the incident, telling them that one child was left bleeding from their face, KRDO News reported.

That parent confronted the driver as their child was dropped off, with the driver telling them: “They were bouncing all over the place and I was coming to a stop, and I hit the brakes hard because they were running all over the place.”

As other children began questioning his story, Fitzgerald doubled down.

“I said they need to be in their seat,” he said. “I was coming to a stop and I hit the brakes hard because they weren’t. They were not listening. So, I’m sorry if she got hurt.”

In a statement to the Douglas County News-Press, the Douglas County School District said Fitzgerald’s behaviour was “completely unacceptable”.

“The video is incredibly difficult to watch,” they said. “Riding a bus to and from school should be a happy, enjoyable experience for students.”

Fitzgerald has not spoken publicly, but the News-Press quoted from a letter he wrote to the school district after the incident.

“I am sincerely sorry for my choice of actions today in my efforts of training students,” he wrote. “I am still 100 per cent responsible for my actions in trying to both educate and control students on the bus. Being a new driver, I did not make the best decision, and if I were able to redo what I did I would rethink my decisions.”

Fitzgerald now faces 30 counts of child abuse, including child abuse with bodily injuries, which could see him locked up for a year.

He is due in court next month.