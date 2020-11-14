US election: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's bizarre Trump claim

White House press secretary and Trump 2020 campaign advisor Kayleigh McEnany has insisted Donald Trump "will attend his own inauguration".

Asked if the outgoing President would attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, McEnany said he would be there – because the inauguration would actually be his own.

"President Trump believes he will be President Trump [and] have a second term," McEnany said.

"I think the President will attend his own inauguration. He would have to be there, in fact."

WH Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany, appearing on Fox Business as Trump Campaign Adviser, on whether Trump will attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration ceremony:



“I think the president will attend his own inauguration.” pic.twitter.com/uHTDneIiXx — The Recount (@therecount) November 13, 2020

It comes as Trump delivered his first public remarks since losing to Joe Biden, with an appearance in the White House's Rose Garden.

The President provided an update on Operation Warp Speed, his administration's effort to accelerate the development and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.

He briefly alluded to the election result while reiterating his opposition to lockdowns.

"I will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the, the ah – whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell – but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown," Trump said.

Meanwhile, the US news networks have called the final batch of states, giving us a complete election result at last.

US White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Photo / Getty Images

Trump has been called the winner in North Carolina, whereas both Arizona and Georgia have been called for Biden.

The Trump campaign is still pursuing legal action, and we have recounts to come in both Georgia and Wisconsin, so there's still a bit of an asterisk here. But neither of those factors are likely to change any of the results.

So, assuming nothing changes, Biden has won 306 electoral votes – the same number Trump won four years ago.

Trump claims he has won Pennsylvania. He hasn't

Donald Trump has just taken to Twitter to declare he has won the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, even though he has not.

His tweet was quickly slapped with a note from Twitter that read: "Official sources have called this election differently."

700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

Multiple news agencies including the Associated Press and Fox News have already called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden.