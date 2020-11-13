Website of the Year

US election: Donald Trump's press conference goes viral because of his hair

US President Donald Trump vows to avoid any Covid-19 lockdown and refuses to concede in the Rose Garden of the White House. Video / AP
Donald Trump's first live televised speech since losing the US presidential eelction last weekend went viral - but not for a reason anyone could have expected.

Trump spoke at the White House Rose Garden about "Project Warp Speed", as part of the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Along with a team of experts, he updated the public on the development of vaccines and a timeline for their distribution.

One detail, however, caught the eye of internet users all over the world, and images from the press conference quickly went viral. It seems losing the election has aged Trump more than expected - his hair has apparently gone from blonde to a shade between white and grey in the space of a week.

While Trump did not mention the obvious fading of his usually blonde combover, the internet noticed - and was quick to point it out.

"We need to talk about how Trump's hair colourist bailed out on him," one Twitter user wrote, with many others pointing out the staggering difference in the US President's looks in just one week.

Trump has always been proud of his blonde combover style and, according to a recent report by the New York Times, he took $70,000 in tax deductions for hair care alone while hosting The Apprentice on NBC in the early 2000s.