US Election: Screaming Trump fan in 'BBQ Beer Freedom' shirt goes viral

A screaming Donald Trump supporter has delivered an impassioned rant in front of news cameras but his message was overshadowed by his own wardrobe.

The man, wearing a white singlet reading "BBQ Beer Freedom", burst into a press conference in Nevada as registrar Joe Gloria delivered an election update on the votes left to count in Clark County.

Clark County public information officer Dan Kulin steps in front of a protester as he interrupts a news conference to discuss ballot counting. Photo / Getty Images

His brief appearance in one of the remaining battleground states lasted less than 20 seconds.

"The Biden crime family is stealing the election!" the man yelled.

"The media is covering up!

"The Biden crime family's stealing this election.

"The media is covering up!

"The Biden crime family's stealing this election.

"The media is covering up!

"We want our freedom for the world! Give us our freedom Joe Biden!

"Joe Biden is covering up this election. He's stealing it!"

His tirade echoed Donald Trump's election night speech and posts on Twitter alleging "major fraud" and that Joe Biden and the Democrats were "trying to STEAL the election".

Gloria turned around during the interruption but calmly turned back and asked: "Where were we? What was the last question?"

The man started yelling during a news conference to discuss ballot counting in Nevada. Photo / Getty Images

Videos of the interjection, shared on Twitter, have since been viewed millions of times.

Some people joked "BBQ Beer Freedom" was the new "Live Laugh Love" and the slogan was something all Americans could agree on.

Others noted the top was available on Amazon for less than US$20.

One reporter joked that the screaming man ran out of gas.

"Live, Laugh, Love" is so 2019. We've evolved and we deserve better. "BBQ, Beer, Freedom" is the better we deserve. pic.twitter.com/WtSW9mqrha — Keith Norris (@norrisrk) November 4, 2020

I actually agree with the message of “BBQ, Beer, Freedom” guy's shirt, it’s just how we achieve that dream where we are diametrically opposed. — kaplanfx (@kaplanfx) November 5, 2020

If anyone watching @ClarkCountyNV Registrar Joe Gloria's presser wants that BBQ, Beer, Freedom shirt, you can get it on Amazon for the reasonable price of $19.90 — Sam Metz (@metzsam) November 4, 2020

American comedians also jumped on the video.

Brent Terhune jokingly claimed "that was me" while Blair Erskine posted a skit pretending to be the man's wife.

Wife of Nevada’s BBQ BEER FREEDOM man talks to reporters pic.twitter.com/x41VCunWhu — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) November 4, 2020

However others, including actor Katy Stoll who appeared on How I Met Your Mother, said the man "isn't a joke" and represented millions of Americans who had voted for the Republican Party and President Trump.

Students for Trump chairman Ryan Fournier said: "The BBQ BEER FREEDOM guy is how we all feel."

BBQ BEER FREEDOM guy isn’t a joke he’s a terrifying reflection of how many people feel — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) November 4, 2020