Two Powerball lottery ticket holders - one in NSW and one in Queensland - have won a share of Australia’s largest ever jackpot of A$200 million ($214m).

A couple in the Hunter Valley town of Singleton are set to pick up $100 million after winning the division one prize on Thursday night, lottery operator The Lott said.

The Queensland winner of the second $100 million jackpot is not yet known, with The Lott only saying the ticket was bought at an outlet in the state’s southeast.

The Singleton couple had purchased a 50-game QuickPick entry - which costs A$67.40 - online.

The Lott said the two answered their phone call on the first ring while lying in bed.

“Thank you,” the winning woman said. “It’s a lot of money. A lot of money to fathom!”

“Well, I absolutely won’t be working anymore! I mean, honestly, do I really need to?” she reportedly said.

“There’s always a lot of hypothetical questions of what I would want to do but now I’m just lost for words. I have no idea.”

“Maybe an overseas tour. I think I want to see everywhere.

“My partner is here with me now. He’s a bit in shock. He loves his job, so I don’t know if he’ll be retiring.”

Alongside the two division one winning entries, 22 lottery ticket holders each bagged the division two prize of A$177,092.75.

The Powerball jackpot jumped to an unprecedented A$200 million - the largest lottery haul in Australian history - after no one snagged the top prize for six consecutive weeks.

Of the 20 Powerball division one winners in 2023, eight were purchased in NSW, seven in Victoria, two each in South Australia and Western Australia and one in Queensland.



