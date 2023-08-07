Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

Twilight of the serial killer: Psychopaths find new methods of mayhem

6 minutes to read
New York Times
By Hurubie Meko

Rex Heuermann, the meticulous architectural consultant who authorities say murdered three women and buried them on a Long Island beach more than a decade ago, may have been among the last of the dying breed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.