Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

This famous ‘spy whale’ likes people. That could be a problem

5 minutes to read
New York Times
By Claire Moses

Hvaldimir, a domesticated beluga whale that has been spotted in Scandinavian waters for years, was seen last week off the coast of Sweden, prompting concern among researchers who worry he could be in danger, especially

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.