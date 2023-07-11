Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

They caught the fish, but the $5.6 million prize got away

9 minutes to read
New York Times
By Brandon Sneed

The guys aboard Sensation celebrated like lottery winners when they boated a monster marlin in the last hours of the fishing tournament. The party ended when they got back to shore.

If you want to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.