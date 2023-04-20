Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Home / World
Premium

There is plastic in our flesh: Why our way of life is killing us

17 minutes to read
New York Times
By Mark O’Connell

OPINION:

There is plastic in our bodies; it’s in our lungs and our bowels and in the blood that pulses through us. We can’t see it, and we can’t feel it, but it is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.