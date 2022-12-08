Voyager 2022 media awards
The women turning to sex work to make ends meet

14 minutes to read
Financial Times
By: Alexandra Heal and Anna Gross

As the cost of living crisis spreads, more women are starting to sell sex and many are taking greater risks.

Tiffany smoothed her hair in the bathroom mirror and took off her wedding ring. Little

