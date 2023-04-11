Voyager 2022 media awards
The Russians took their children. These mothers went and got them back

New York Times
By: Carlotta Gall and Oleksandr Chubko
9 mins to read
Artem Hutorov, centre, and Maksym Marchenko, second from left, after their journey from Russia to Ukraine in March. Photo / Daniel Berehulak, The New York Times

Making a nerve-wracking 4,800km journey from Ukraine, into Russia-occupied territory, and back again, a group of mothers managed to recover their children from the custody of the Russian authorities.

For weeks after Russian troops forcibly

