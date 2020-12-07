Website of the Year
Premium
World

The rise and fall of the celebrity pastor of Hillsong Church

13 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Ruth Graham

A charismatic pastor helped build a megachurch favoured by star athletes and entertainers — until some temptations became too much to resist.

In the summer of 2017, singer Justin Bieber abruptly cancelled the remainder of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.