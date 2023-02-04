Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
World

The price of freedom in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Saudi Arabia

20 minutes to read
The Times
By Louise Callaghan

While the young rave in the desert, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is ushering in a new era of radical repression.

Just before midnight in the desert outside Riyadh, an aircraft engineer offers me a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.