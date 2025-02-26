Home / World

‘The only adult in there’: The teacher and students forever bound by mass school shooting

By Emily Baumgaertner Nunn
New York Times·
14 mins to read

When a gunman killed two of her students, Ivy Schamis was the only adult in the room. Her journey through guilt and healing sheds light on the impossible role of American teachers.

It was 45 seconds too late, but the teacher had a plan.

A gunman had just barraged her classroom with an AR-15, killing two students and injuring four others before turning to a classroom across the hall. The bullet-riddled walls were crumbling. Ceiling tiles were falling. If

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World