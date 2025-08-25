Premium

The founders of this new US development say you must be white to live there

By Debra Kamin
New York Times
13 mins to read
Eric Orwoll, president of Return to the Land, said his group can reject an applicant “who doesn’t present as white.” Photo / Whitten Sabbatini, The New York Times

US housing rights experts say a community restricted to white residents is illegal, but the creators believe they could win a potential challenge in court in the current political climate.

In the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas, nearly an hour from the closest city, a small group of homesteaders is building

