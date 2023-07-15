Voyager 2023 media awards
The end of the magic world’s 50-year grudge

New York Times
By David Segal

In 1973, Uri Geller claimed to bend metal with his mind on live television. Sceptics couldn’t beat him. Now they’ve joined him.

In 1973, a young man named Uri Geller appeared on one of the

