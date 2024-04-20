Bowel cancer screening kits arriving too late to test. Major scientic discovery at Otago University. US to vote on massive aid package for Ukraine.

Grey skies and rain could not dampen the impact Luke Davies had on his family, friends and co-workers.

The 29-year-old was farewelled on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia, by more than 500 people at New Farm Park, with strangers joining Davies’ loved ones to pay their respects.

Mourners dressed in white gathered at the park’s rotunda as two large screens displayed photos and videos of Davies throughout his life.

Murdered Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies has been remembered as a friendly, loving person in a memorial service in New Farm.

Images and videos showed him overseas in the snow on his days off from being an international flight attendant, waving to the camera as a child, and more recently, enjoying his new life in Sydney.

“I shatter every day knowing I won’t see you again and then every day my pieces pull themselves back together knowing I have the day to tell the world about you,” Davies’ friend Jess said in a tribute.

It was the common theme on Saturday as family, friends, co-workers and former teachers spoke highly of a man who made a lasting impact on everyone in his life.

Floral tributes and messages at the Paddington residence of Jesse Baird on March 1 in Sydney, Australia. The bodies of alleged murder victims Jesse Baird, 26, and Luke Davies, 29, we found in Bungonia, New South Wales, after being missing for over a week. Photo / Getty

Davies’ and partner Jesse Baird’s lives were cut short just two months ago in Sydney when an accused New South Wales police officer allegedly shot the men with his service weapon while off duty.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, 29, has been charged with two counts of murder and was sacked from the NSW police force in March.

Davies’ former year-six teacher Stuart Crichton said he would be remembered not for the way he left the world but for the impact he had on it.

“The way he embraced life and the way that he loved those he held close,” Crichton said.

“Rest in peace, Luke.

“Your light will never be extinguished.”



