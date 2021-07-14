South Africa riots: Mother throws baby from burning building after looters ransack shops

The baby was held out over the edge of the building by the desperate mother as a small crowd gathered below, calling on her to release the child. Screengrab / BBC via YouTube

A desperate mother was forced to throw her baby from a burning building in the South African city of Durban after looters set fire to shops on the ground floor.

The woman was seen dropping the child down to a crowd of bystanders with their arms outstretched as smoke billowed around her. The baby escaped unhurt and was later reunited with its mother, the BBC reported.

It was one of countless scenes that have left South Africans in shock after six days of looting and arson in Johannesburg and KwaZulu Natal.

A mother in South Africa was forced to throw her baby from a building after it was allegedly set on fire by lootershttps://t.co/lBKZwCVjm8 pic.twitter.com/xFhlQsicn3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 14, 2021

Seventy people have died and more than 1000 have been arrested in the violence that began after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for refusing to testify in to a corruption enquiry on Thursday.

Over stretched police have struggled to respond and in many towns and villages local civilians armed with guns, clubs, and knives have taken to enforcing their own law and order.

Now essential supplies are beginning to run out and ordinary people and logistics experts alike are warning of a "humanitarian disaster."

A factory burns on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa. Photo/ AP

Late on Tuesday night Durban's Sapref oil refinery, the country's largest, said it was temporarily shutting down production because it could not guarantee the security of its staff.

Sapref accounts for about a third of South Africa's fuel supply and experts warned that shortages were "inevitable" in coming days.

Meanwhile disruption on the roads, the looting of warehouses and rampant violence in urban centres has interrupted deliveries of crops from farm to markets and the onward supply chain to retail outlets - raising fears of a catastrophic food shortages.

"We need the restoration of law and order as soon as possible, because we are going to have a massive humanitarian crisis," said Christo van der Rheede, executive director of the largest farmers' organisation, AgriSA.

South African Defence Force soldiers around a fire while stationed in Alexandra Township, near Johannesburg, to assist police in quelling riots. Photo / Dino Lloyd, AP

Gavin Hudson, chief executive officer of sugar producer Tongaat Hulett Ltd, told Bloomberg: "Food is going to be a problem because shops haven't been open for three days and many with bulk storage have been looted…We are going to face some food issues in KwaZulu-Natal very shortly."

In Gauteng and Johannesburg the momentum of the violence appeared to have slowed on Wednesday afternoon.

"All is finished here. There is nothing left. No shops. No food, no water. Nothing, nothing, nothing. All burned, or taken," one resident of the Johannesburg township of Alexandra, one of South Africa's most congested and pitifully poor, told the Telegraph by phone on Tuesday.

In some affluent parts of the city people were even eating in restaurants at pavement tables as if nothing had happened.

The shops, which were all closed from Monday, have reopened there was some mass buying by residents seeking to stock up in case food supplies dry up.

Queues of about 20 people, socially distanced, could be seen outside five supermarkets visited by the Telegraph on Tuesday afternoon.

But the worst suffering has hit the poorest areas.

Family members mourn next to the body of a 15-year old boy who was allegedly shot dead by taxi association members attempting to disperse looters in Vosloorus. Photo / Yeshiel Panchia, AP

One of the saddest losses in 'Alex'm which lies just a mile from one of Johannesburg's wealthiest neighbourhoods, was the township radio station, which was fully owned by residents. Its equipment was completely destroyed.

In Soweto, the giant township on the western outskirts of the Johannesburg, locals successfully defended the Maponya

shopping mall from looters on Tuesday night, although two others were completely wrecked.

"They got the malls and the spaza's. (tiny, temporary wooden shops, mostly run by Somali's) So I told my mother, today: 'Maybe I won't come home again, maybe I will die, but we will save the mall," said Nhlanhla Lux, a Soweto resident, said.

Government calls on all South Africans to unite in creating a better future for all by resisting any attempts to incite violence, create panic, or fuel divisions. #ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/PT1NkWeP0O — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 14, 2021

Bishop Paul Verryn, a widely respected peacemaker who lives in the township, praised the locals who came out to defend the mall but warned that worry was about a shortage of essential supplies.

"The people have saved Maponya Mall. It will survive. But Jabulani Mall, so close to where I live, is gone," he told the Telegraph. "We don't know how restocking will take place."